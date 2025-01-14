Borussia Dortmund are exploring a deal to sign Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko on loan with an obligation to buy, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Bundesliga giants have reportedly held concrete talks with Zinchenko’s representatives in the last few days and were told the 28-year-old is keen to depart the Emirates in January.

According to Plettenberg, Arsenal are open to Zinchenko’s departure as well and are looking to offload the £150,000-a-week Ukrainian international on loan with an obligation to buy worth around €20m (£17m).

Zinchenko has struggled for regular Premier League minutes under Mikel Arteta this term, making just seven top-flight appearances and two starts.

The Ukrainian international has dropped down the pecking order since Riccardo Calafiori’s summer arrival at the Emirates and seems destined for a departure in 2025, after entering the final 18 months of his contract.

Arsenal may not need to find a replacement for Zinchenko if he leaves for Dortmund in January, as Jakub Kiwior can cover on the left, with Myles Lewis-Skelly also emerging as a first-team regular in recent weeks.

The Gunners are anticipating a busy end to their January transfer window and are thought to be targeting a new striker following Gabriel Jesus’ injury, which could sideline the Brazilian for a lengthy spell.

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are likely to explore their options in the loan market for a Jesus replacement this month, as their preferred permanent targets may be unavailable or too expensive at this stage of the season.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.