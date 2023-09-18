Highlights Referees in the Premier League are now focusing on time-wasting and giving out yellow cards for offenses that previously went unpunished.

Arsenal has experienced both the negative and positive effects of these changes, with a player being sent off for time-wasting but also scoring in extended injury time to win a game.

Sky Sports tried to create controversy by claiming Arsenal engaged in time-wasting during a corner, but their insinuation was proven wrong by data and Mikel Arteta's denial.

The focus on time-wasting in Premier League games has been even sharper this season, with referees now encouraged to make sure the length of injury time more accurately represents how long the ball has actually been in play for, leading to longer games than we've previously been used to. They've also been asked to clamp down on any players trying to waste seconds by handing out yellow cards for offences that might have gone unpunished in seasons prior.

Arsenal have both suffered and profited from these changes. For instance, against Crystal Palace, Takehiro Tomiyasu delayed with the ball in his hands for just eight seconds before he was booked for time-wasting (although other teammates had held it for longer). He later picked up another yellow for a minor foul and was consequently sent off. But then at home against Manchester United, the Gunners struck twice in the extended period of injury time, to win the game 3-1 with goals coming in the 96th and 101st minute.

This weekend, Mikel Arteta and co travelled away to Everton and put an end to their six years of frustration at Goodison Park by finally coming away from the ground with all three points. It was a finely worked set-piece goal, finished off brilliantly by Leandro Trossard which ultimately sealed the game. And while it was a narrow scoreline of just 1-0, Arsenal were relatively comfortable throughout and deserved the win.

Things could have been easier for the Gunners had VAR not intervened to rule out Gabriel Martinelli's goal for offside, even though it appeared as though opposition striker Beto had played the ball to him. And that was arguably the only real major drama on the day. However, Sky Sports did their best to try and provoke some controversy.

Indeed, it was suggested that Arsenal were time-wasting just before taking the corner which led to the only goal of the game. Commentator Gary Neville said: "I just asked how long that ball was in the corner for and apparently it took 26 seconds to take that short corner. Which is an absolute mountain of time. Particularly in this climate with the referees trying to pick up on everything but it worked. You saw Mikel Arteta and the coaching team start to celebrate because it's worked, so they must’ve been working on it in training."

And yet, when asked if this was a deliberate tactic in the press, the club's Spanish manager was having none of it, simply replying:

"No!". It wouldn't really make sense for the Gunners to be wasting time when the score was at 0-0, so it seems like a bit of a baseless claim.

Even so, Sky Sports followed up on Neville's comments, by sharing a replay of the goal on their social media page, with a separate clock ticking in the corner of the screen to show that it took 26 seconds before the ball was back in play. As per data from Opta, however, this is actually shorter than the average time it takes for a normal corner to go back into play.

Premier League 2022/23 Average Delay Before Corners (via Opta) Man City 30.2 seconds Southampton 30.4 seconds Crystal Palace 30.9 seconds West Ham 31 seconds Spurs 31.2 seconds Leeds 31.6 seconds Wolves 31.8 seconds Everton 31.8 seconds Fulham 32.2 seconds Man United 32.3 seconds Newcastle 33 seconds Arsenal 33.2 seconds Liverpool 33.7 seconds Chelsea 34.1 seconds Brighton 35.5 seconds Aston Villa 35.5 seconds Leicester City 35.8 seconds Bournemouth 36 seconds Nottingham Forest 38.3 seconds Brentford 38.6 seconds

One fan shared the information on Twitter, which showed that last season the team with the fastest average delay time before taking a corner was Man City with 30.2 seconds, while the longest was Brentford with 38.6 seconds. With that in mind, there was certainly nothing out of the ordinary about what Arsenal did (whose own average last term was 33.2 seconds) – except potentially for the fact that they were actually quite swift in taking the set-piece.

All in all, it seemed as though Sky Sports were trying to start a bit of a storm in a teacup, but it backfired massively as they were proven wrong first by Arteta's comments, and then by those on social media who were quick to point out how baseless the insinuation of time wasting was.