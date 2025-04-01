Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is working on a summer move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 53-year-old executive is reportedly prepared to battle Real Madrid for the Spain international’s signature in the upcoming transfer window, despite Zubimendi’s preference to remain in his home country.

Real Madrid have a strong relationship with Real Sociedad’s management and could move ahead of the competition soon, although the final decision will rest with the player.

Arsenal were believed to have reached an agreement for Zubimendi to join, but reports have since emerged claiming no deal has been finalised.

Berta Wants to Sign Martin Zubimendi

The Gunners face Real Madrid competition

According to Tavolieri, Arsenal have recently re-established contact with Zubimendi’s representatives to understand his plans for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are reportedly banking on their ‘Spanish identity’ and Mikel Arteta’s vision to convince the 25-year-old to choose them over Real Madrid, who are said to be particularly keen on signing him after the season.

Zubimendi, praised as ‘world-class’, has emerged as one of Europe’s leading holding midfielders in recent seasons and played an important role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph last summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zubimendi has made 39 appearances for Real Sociedad this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Arsenal are also targeting a new number nine alongside a central midfielder this offseason, with Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres now on their radar.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Sweden international is highly rated by Berta and remains an alternative to ‘dream target’ Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko.

Martin Zubimendi's Real Sociedad Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 2,329

