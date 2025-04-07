Mohamed Salah is willing to accept a pay cut for a longer contract extension with Liverpool, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Egypt international is now edging closer to prolonging his stay on Merseyside, and fresh details have emerged about his contract talks with the Premier League leaders.

Salah is believed to be determined to continue with the Reds despite receiving huge offers from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, reportedly worth up to ten times more than his current salary.

The 32-year-old is expected to stay at Anfield alongside captain Virgil van Dijk, who recently revealed ‘progress’ has been made over his own contract extension.

Mohamed Salah Could Stay at Liverpool

In talks to extend his Anfield deal

According to Tavolieri, Liverpool’s ownership group FSG had initially not planned to offer Salah a contract extension, but recent developments within the club have prompted a shift in their thinking.

FSG reportedly recognised the need to send a strong message to supporters following news of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s agreement with Real Madrid, and have re-engaged with Salah to explore a new deal.

Salah has been the driving force behind Liverpool’s push for the Premier League title this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 17 assists in 31 top-flight appearances.

The 32-year-old has added another 10 goal contributions in other competitions, although he has slipped down the Ballon d’Or power rankings following Liverpool’s early Champions League exit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 45 appearances for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool are anticipating a busy second summer under Arne Slot, with reinforcements expected across the back four.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, a new centre-back remains the Reds’ priority, while full-back positions are also under review, with Milos Kerkez looking increasingly likely to join from Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25) Games 45 Goals 32 Assists 22 Minutes per goal 121 Minutes played 3,876

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.