Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has already strengthened his winger ranks this winter with a romantic return for Portuguese winger Jota - and he could be set to further his ranks out wide with reports stating that the Hoops have made a move for Sarpsborg wide man Sondre Orjasaeter.

The Scottish Premiership champions have had a wild window so far, with Jota returning and frontman Kyogo Furuhashi departing, both from and to French side Rennes - but with a week to go in the window, there are certainly more deals to be done, and Sky Sports News have stated that the club have made an opening offer for youngster. A breaking news bulletin read:

"A bit of breaking transfer news to bring you concerning Celtic, and they've made an opening bid for Sarpsborg winger Sondre Orjasaeter. We did reveal earlier this month that Celtic had been in talks with the Norwegian club over a potential deal for the 21-year-old. "It's understood that Sarpsborg have been looking for a fee of around £7million, and there have been other clubs interested with Fiorentina, Parma and Nice also registering their interest in the player. "Orjasaeter has two years left on his current contract but Celtic are keen to get this deal done before next week's transfer deadline. They need to strengthen their options in the wide areas and find a possible long-term replacement for Luis Palma and James Forrest."

Celtic are clear in the Scottish Premiership title race. Currently 10 points ahead of rivals Rangers with a game in hand, and having only lost once all season, it means that they are primed and ready to secure a fourth-straight top-flight title, and a 13th title from a possible 14, to cement their stance as Scotland's leading club.

But if they are to make a dent in the Champions League, the Hoops will need to strengthen and that will only come with new recruits.

Orjasaeter has been at Sarpsborg for a year, scoring five league goals in 28 games in his debut campaign, but that's enough for Celtic to want to get a deal over the line.