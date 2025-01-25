Aston Villa's out-of-favour Emiliano Buendia has emerged as a target for Bayer Leverkusen - Xabi Alonso is keen on signing the Argentine to replace Martin Terrier, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Buendia has been on the outskirts of Villa's first team this season and struggled for regular game time after recovering from an ACL injury at the start of last season. He has been reduced to a bit-part role, coming off the bench in all 11 of his Premier League appearances this season. Unai Emery hinted last week that the 28-year-old could depart Villa Park before the winter transfer window closes on February 3.

A speculated move to Leeds United, managed by his former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke, was ruled out because he didn't want to drop down to the EFL Championship. He has a year left on his contract and could be handed an opportunity to reignite his career at BayArena, although the two clubs disagree over the type of loan deal.

Bayer Leverkusen Explore Buendia Loan Deal

Villa Want An Obligation To Buy Included

Plettenberg reports that Leverkusen want to sign Buendia on loan but with an option rather than an obligation to buy the Argentine. Villa's stance is that he leaves the club with a view to a permanent transfer:

"Bayer Leverkusen exploring loan deal for Emiliano Buendia! 28 y/o versatile attacking midfielder under contract at Aston Villa until 2026. Leverkusen considering a loan with an option buy. Villa demanding an obligation option. Another club is also in the race for him. Buendia could replace Martin Terrier who will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury."

Buendia arrived at Villa from Norwich in July 2021 in a £33 million deal following a stellar spell at Carrow Road, where he bagged 24 goals and 41 assists in 121 games and was named the 2020-21 Championship Player of the Season. The Villans reportedly outbid Arsenal for his signature, and he was expected to become a key man at Villa Park, but injuries have prevented him from shining.

Emiliano Buendia Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 11 (0) Total Minutes Played 106s Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 7.5 Accurate Passes Per Game 4.0 (81%) Accurate Long Balls 0.1 (20%) Ground Duels Won 1.0 (55%)

Leverkusen are prepared to offer the one-cap Argentina international a fresh start and potentially consistent game time under Alonso, who is without versatile French attacker Martin Terrier for the rest of the season. He'd be joining a club challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and looking to successfully defend their German league crown while competing in the UEFA Champions League, where they sit eighth, level on points, with Villa in the league standings.

