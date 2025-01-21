RB Leipzig are one of a number of clubs across Europe that want to acquire the services of Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

Leipzig have already been active in the winter window, having signed Ridle Baku from fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg to further reinforce Marco Rose's side, who currently sit fifth in the German top flight.

It would appear, however, that Leipzig are hoping to make further signings before the February 3rd deadline, with Dibling being a player that they would love to sign.

RB Leipzig Keen on Dibling

Teenager has blossomed this season

According to Plettenberg, "half of Europe" are currently tracking Dibling, who has been a shining light for Southampton in a season that has had such few positives thus far.

Dibling, who spent the bulk of his youth career with the Saints, made his Premier League debut earlier this season and has since appeared in 20 top flight games for Southampton.

Leipzig are reportedly prepared to pay up to £25m to sign the young winger. Southampton, however, feel this is a measly figure and would "demand much more," particularly due to how much interest there is in the teenager from fellow Premier League clubs, particularly Tottenham Hotspur.

Tyler Dibling's 24/25 Season in Numbers Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 20 2 FA Cup 1 2

Dibling is 'One to Watch'

Rumours could persist until the summer

Dibling, who has been described as 'special', has been a source of joy for Southampton fans in a season that has seen the club pick up just six points in 21 Premier League matches.

Though his reign is still in its infancy, new manager Ivan Juric has lost his opening five Premier League matches as Saints manager with relegation looking more and more likely for the Saints with each passing week.

Plettenberg has reported that a potential transfer saga for Dibling, who is contracted to Southampton until 2027, could rumble on until the summer.

If the Saints end the season as a relegated team, then the summer could offer teams a chance to sign Dibling for a cheaper fee. Such is his quality, however, that perhaps Leipzig will be enticed into making a move within this winter window.

Aston Villa have also been linked, while GMS sources have reported interest from Man Utd also.

(Stats from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 21/01/2025)