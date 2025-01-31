Tottenham Hotspur have been given a boost in their pursuits of Mathys Tel, with fellow clubs in the race for his services now convinced he will be signing for Spurs, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

It has been a turgid season for Tottenham, one littered with injuries and inconsistency as a result of those absences. They are currently 15th in the Premier League table, having won just seven of their 23 matches played. There is understandable pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou, but the Australian is in clear need of reinforcements.

Spurs have made just one signing so far this month, goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague. The club seem keen to make at least one outfield addition before the early February transfer deadline and now appear closer to making a signing than not.

Spurs the target for Tel

Frenchman wants to remain in Europe

According to Plettenberg, Mathys Tel will not be moving to Al-Ahli, having turned down a potential approach from the Saudi side. The Frenchman’s preference is to remain in Europe, in order to compete at the highest level. Saudi clubs now expect him to move to England, with Spurs displaying an immense interest in the Bundesliga record-breaking forward.

Mathys Tel 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Bundesliga 8 0 1 253' Champions League 3 0 0 91' DFB-Pokal 3 0 0 114'

Tel has struggled for form this season, but much of that has been due to limited minutes in the Bayern Munich first team under new manager Vincent Kompany. It is this game time, or more so, the lack thereof, that has led Tel to requesting a departure from the Bavarian giants by the end of the window.

At Spurs, Tel would have clear first-team opportunities, either leading the line or in another attacking position. Still only a teenager, it would be an ambitious signing for Spurs and one that would show firm support of Postecoglou from the ownership, with reports suggesting that Spurs have reached an agreement to sign Tel for £50 million already.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 31/01/2025)