Everton star Beto continues to be linked with a move away from the club after a less-than-fruitful spell at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche - and new boss David Moyes could oversee his exit, with Serie A spenders Como reportedly making him their next new target by making contact with the Toffees.

Beto joined Everton from Udinese last summer, and having been recorded as a 'rapid' striker in his time in north-eastern Italy, there was understandably huge anticipation over his arrival. But with just four goals in 42 Premier League games, the Guinea-Bissau forward hasn't hit the ground running on Merseyside, and given that he wants to leave, Como's interest could be timely for Moyes, who was recently appointed to the throne.

The Portugal star has failed to make the mark on Merseyside

The report by Gianluca Di Marzio states that Torino aren't the only Italian side interested in the Everton striker, with Como now also in the race to sign the Portuguese talisman. The new Serie A side have been big spenders this season, and they aren't prepared to slow down as they look to secure survival in the top-flight, with Cesc Fabregas' men having signed a glut of high-profile players so far this season.

Beto's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =13th Goals 1 =5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =8th Shots Per Game 0.9 =5th Aerial Duels Per Game 1.1 =7th Match rating 6.20 20th

Andrea Belotti, Pepe Reina, Alberto Moreno, Raphael Varane and Sergi Roberto are amongst the names who have joined the Lombardy outfit, and Beto could join that illustrious list if they can sign the striker from the Toffees.

Beto has been liked by Torino for quite some time, but Como have made a late entrance by making contact with Everton - which could not only benefit them, but boost Everton's coffers. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja could plug the gap in Beto's exit should he depart for northern Italy, but any deal between Everton and Como could be complicated.

The Italian side may struggle to match Everton's asking price, whilst a Premier League wage could be too much even for the money-laden Italian outfit to contend with. However, contact has been made, and there has been information gathered that could be explored if Como can move a current player on.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beto scored 21 goals in just 62 Serie A games for Udinese in a two-year spell.

Everton, meanwhile, are the second-worst attacking side in the league behind Southampton in terms of goals scored and, with Beto not receiving much game time, that money could be reinvested to help Moyes pick out an attacking star to fire the Toffees up the league.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-01-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.