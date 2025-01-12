Tottenham's hopes of signing PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani have been dealt a blow as Florian Plettenberg has revealed on X, that Manchester United have pushed ahead in the race to sign him.

Spurs have won just once in their last eight league games, which has seen them slip to 12th in the Premier League. This poor run of form has coincided with an injury crisis, which has seen three of their first choice back four ruled out, among many others.

With so many players currently on the sidelines, Spurs are looking to be active in the transfer market, and are eyeing moves for Davide Frattesi, Milan Skriniar, but their attempts to bring in Kolo Muani have taken a hit.

Spurs Fall Behind in Kolo Muani Race

Ange Postecoglou's side are desperate for reinforcements

It has been revealed that Man United now lead the race for the French striker, who are determined to bring him to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are set to hold direct talks with PSG, as Ruben Amorim looks to improve his own squad.

Tottenham had been chasing a move for the 26-year-old, after the France international had fallen out of favour at PSG. GIVEMESPORT sources were informed that talks had been held over a potential deal with the hope of completing a deal before the end of the week, but that may now be out of the question.The former Eintracht Frankfurt attacker has made just 10 league appearances this season, and hasn't been in the PSG squad for their last two games, so a move away from the Parc des Princes seems inevitable.

Spurs were one of a number of teams chasing his signature, but Man United appear closest to completing a deal. The Red Devils are considering a loan deal, ideally with an option to buy, for a player who scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists during the 2022/23 season. Talks with the forward's management have taken place, and there is a very real possibility he is at Old Trafford in the very near future.

Randal Kolo Muani PSG Stats 2024-25 (Ligue 1) Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.67 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 7 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.5 Successful Dribbles 0.7 (50%) Ground Duels Won 1.8 (41%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (75%)

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/01/2025.