Arsenal are unlikely to follow up their interest in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel before Monday’s transfer deadline, Sky Sports has revealed.

The Gunners reportedly explored the conditions of a possible move for the 19-year-old late in the window but are not expected to present an offer in the coming hours.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern are insisting on a loan with an obligation or a permanent deal for the Frenchman, who is still exploring his exit options before the deadline.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with Tel in recent days, including Manchester United, who ‘made calls’ regarding the 19-year-old in the last 48 hours.

Arsenal Unlikely to Sign Mathys Tel

After exploring the conditions of a deal

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are now unlikely to sign Tel in January but will ‘work until the final second’ to boost Mikel Arteta’s squad with new signings:

“We’ve got some more breaking news just into us and Arsenal are unlikely to follow up their interest in the Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel as things stand, they explored the conditions of a deal in the window. “Sky in Germany report that Bayern are insisting on a loan with an obligation or a permanent deal. “Arsenal, though, will work until the final second to try and improve the squad on deadline day. That’s what we’re hearing. “A forward remains a priority that Mikel Arteta is insisting it has to be the right player.”

Arsenal are believed to be targeting a new forward late in the window after losing Gabriel Jesus to a worrying injury.

The Brazilian striker has been ruled out for the rest of the season following ACL surgery, while Bukayo Saka is also sidelined and expected to return only in March.

The Gunners were also linked with a late move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins but may now have to look elsewhere, as the England international appears unlikely to leave this window.

