West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus currently has no plans to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, despite emerging as a target for clubs in the Middle East, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Ghanaian winger’s release clause for Saudi Pro League clubs is believed to be even higher than the £85m set for European sides, which makes any potential move even more difficult.

According to Plettenberg, clubs in Saudi Arabia have made enquiries to West Ham regarding Kudus’ availability but have yet to submit concrete offers.

Kudus emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs earlier this year, with GIVEMESPORT sources suggesting Al-Nassr are particularly keen on the 24-year-old forward.

The Saudi side initially made contact with Kudus in the final days of the winter transfer window, when it became clear they were unlikely to land Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma.

Kudus has been a key player for West Ham ever since making the £38m switch from Ajax in the summer of 2023 and penning a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances in his first Premier League season, as well as netting another five in the Europa League.

The Ghana international has endured a stop-start second campaign in East London and missed the 1-0 defeat at Wolves on Tuesday after suffering an injury setback.

He has scored just three goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances this season and has yet to find the back of the net in 2025, despite being deployed in a more central role by Graham Potter in recent games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-04-25.