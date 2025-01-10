Manchester United's preference over Marcus Rashford this month is now reportedly a straight loan amid growing interest in the English forward, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth.

Rashford's representatives have held talks with several clubs from Italy and Spain, including AC Milan. A Serie A move is the player's ideal destination if he leaves Old Trafford this month.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with his boyhood club, United, but is headed towards the exit door. He's not played for the Red Devils since Ruben Amorim dropped him for the Manchester Derby in mid-December. He spoke of eyeing a 'new challenge' after missing a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad.

Manchester United Want Loan Rather Than Sale

Rashford Looks Likely To Head Abroad

Manchester United are 'leaning towards' a straight loan for Rashford if he's to leave this month. This will allow the Premier League giants to reassess the situation next summer.

United were initially looking to sell or seal a loan departure with a buy option included. Interested suitors are likely to take into account his wages, which stand at a purported £300,000 per week.

The club's valuation of Rashford is said to be around £40 million. A loan move abroad seems the most likely outcome, and he has three years left on his contract with the Red Devils.

Rashford does appear to have interest from the Premier League, although none have held talks with the 60-cap England international. Arsenal are claimed to have 'called' United regarding the forward, while West Ham United are also contemplating joining the race.

Marcus Rashford Premier League Stats (This Season) Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Goals Per Game 0.27 Shots 16 Shots On Target 9 Shooting Accuracy 56% Passes 312 Passes Per Match 20.80 Big Chances Created 4 Crosses 27

Rashford has appeared 24 times across competitions this season, posting seven goals and three assists. He's encountered a nosedive in form after a career-best tally of 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

