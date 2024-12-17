Liverpool scouts are reportedly 'impressed' at Jeremie Frimpong's development and performances for Bayer Leverkusen, though Arne Slot is not thought to be considering making a move for his fellow compatriot due to the way he prefers his tactical setup, according to Florian Plettenberg - which contrasts previous reports that the Reds have been 'working on a deal' for the Dutchman.

Frimpong has spent four years at the German outfit, recording 27 goals and 40 assists in just 165 games in his time in Germany, which finally saw him win the Bundesliga last season alongside the German Cup. One of the most coveted wing-backs in world football, it's no surprise to see the Reds take interest - but a move may not be on the cards despite their fondness for the diminutive star.

Report: Liverpool Unsure on Jeremie Frimpong Move

That is despite the Reds taking a keen interest in his development

The report from Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg states that Liverpool have been impressed by Frimpong's development and performances at Leverkusen, having joined the club from Scottish outfit Celtic in January 2021.

Jeremie Frimpong's Bundesliga statistics - Leverkusen squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1,003 8th Assists 3 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 5th Shots Per Game 0.6 12th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =3rd Match rating 6.64 11th

The former Manchester City youth academy graduate has been noted for his attacking prowess, pace and tenacity in the Bundesliga. However, he is currently 'not a concrete transfer' target for the summer due to Slot preferring to play a flat-back four in defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - who is also seen as a wing-back - has been questioned over his defending ability in recent seasons, whilst Conor Bradley is more of a traditional right-back at Anfield, meaning that there is currently little room for Frimpong to feature.

Defensive frailty in a back four can be detrimental to many sides and Frimpong's attacking nature would likely hamper Slot's watertight outfit, who have conceded just 13 goals all season - the lowest in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jeremie Frimpong has 10 caps for the Netherlands, scoring one goal for his country.

Frimpong's current role as a right wing-back in Xabi Alonso's 3-4-3 system means that he does not currently fit into Slot's plans if he was to make the move to Merseyside - however, Liverpool are still impressed by his performances and there could still be interest from the Premier League leaders in the future.

Alexander-Arnold's contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign and that could see him move to Real Madrid, with the Englishman having been linked with a move to the La Liga champions over the past few weeks - which would open the door for a move for Frimpong, who has been described as 'one of the best wing-backs' in Europe.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-12-24.