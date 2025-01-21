Arsenal are "keeping an eye" on Wolves striker Matheus Cunha ahead of a potential move before the January transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gunners are in the market for a new attacker this month after Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus suffered long-term injuries, leaving Mikel Arteta short on options as they look to catch league leaders Liverpool.

The manager has admitted that the club are looking to bring in a player in those areas and there have been several links with a host of players, but Sky have now revealed that Brazilian Cunha is someone they are keeping a very close eye on.

Arsenal 'Keeping an Eye' on Cunha

Wolves don't want to sell their star man

Cunha has been in outstanding form for Wolves this season despite their lowly position in the Premier League table, netting ten goals and registering four assists.

That form has seen a host of clubs take an interest, and it now seems Arsenal could be preparing to make their move, although there would be a significant hurdle to overcome in the process as Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge revealed while live on air.

"One source has told us this evening that Arsenal are keeping an eye on the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha. That is from one source this evening, that they are keeping an eye on him, is what we have been told. "Arsenal fans talking about a loan with an obligation to buy, but they've used both their domestic loans up on Neto from Bournemouth and Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. "So that means that any move for Cunha would have to be a permanent deal unless Arsenal let one of those players return to their parent clubs. "Remember Cunha is still considering his options and there's a new contract on the table."

GIVEMESPORT sources have reported that Cunha has previously verbally agreed a new contract at Molineux to extend his stay, with a release clause to be included in the deal in case of relegation.

However, that deal hasn't been signed and Fabrizio Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT that "something changed" in recent weeks and the situation was one to keep an eye on between now and the deadline on 3rd February.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 21/01/2025.