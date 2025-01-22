Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo is closing in on a move to join Frank Lampard's Coventry City team on a loan with an option to buy, according to Sky Sports News.

The Wales international has been a bit-part player this season after suffering a hamstring injury early in the campaign, which saw him left out of the European squad for the first half of the season and has restricted him to just eight appearances in all competitions.

It was reported earlier this month that manager Philippe Clement had told Matondo that he was no longer in his plans at Ibrox and would be allowed to move on, and it seems the former Schalke winger has now found his next destination.

Matondo Close to Coventry Move

Winger has no future at Rangers

According to Sky Sports News, the 'electrifying' wide man is closing in on a move to join Lampard's side in the Championship on an initial loan deal.

However that deal is also expected to include an option to buy for the Midlands outfit, although the projected fee or conditions that need to be met remain unclear.

Rabbi Matondo 2023/24 statistics Games 31 Goals 6 Assists 4

Matondo has struggled for regular game time since joining Rangers back in 2022 due to injuries and falling out of favour under Michael Beale and Clement, and now his time in Glasgow is set to come to an end.

He will likely be best remembered for his late equaliser in a 3-3 draw with Celtic last season, but the squad is strong enough in attack without him and fans are unlikely to be too worried by his departure.

Ianis Hagi, Nedim Bajrami, Oscar Cortes, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny, Ross McCausland, Cyriel Dessers and Danilo are the current attacking options ahead of him in the pecking order and while there is a chance some of those may leave in the near future according to reports, Matondo is still better off moving on.

Matondo could make his debut for Coventry when they face Watford on Saturday afternoon, although a deal is not yet complete at this stage.

Stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 22/01/2025.