Manchester United and Napoli are expected to hold fresh talks for Alejandro Garnacho in the coming hours, Sky Italy has revealed.

The Serie A giants have reportedly not given up on landing the Argentinian international before the transfer deadline and are planning to get back in touch with United early in the week.

Napoli have so far been reluctant to meet United’s £60m asking price for Garnacho and have seen competition increase for the 20-year-old’s signature recently, with Chelsea also eyeing the forward.

Garnacho is no longer considered untouchable at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim and now looks ‘more likely to leave than stay’ before the window shuts on February 3.

Garnacho Eyed by Napoli

Man United’s demands still too steep

According to Sky Italy, Man United and Napoli will try to find a compromise regarding a deal for Garnacho this week and are expected to hold further talks soon.

The Serie A giants aim to lower United’s demands for the Argentina international in the coming days, as the two clubs’ valuations remain far apart.

Napoli are also hopeful of agreeing on personal terms with the 20-year-old winger, who may have an offer to remain in the Premier League from Chelsea.

While the Blues have yet to register official interest, Sky Italy claims Garnacho would favour a move to Napoli – the Serie A table-toppers are seen as his ‘priority’ destination.

Garnacho, labelled 'incredible' by Rasmus Hojlund, has been a regular under Amorim lately and started in their 1-0 win at Fulham on Sunday, despite all the transfer talk surrounding him lately.

The 20-year-old has made 34 appearances for United in all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 35 Goals 8 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,928

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.