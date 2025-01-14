Manchester United winger Antony could shortly be on his way out of the club, with Real Betis and Olympiacos interested in his signature, according to Sky Sports - which would spell the end of his nightmare spell at Old Trafford after failing to feature regularly for the past year.

Antony joined United back in 2022, and immediately got off to a good start at Old Trafford by scoring in his first three Premier League games for the club, including quality strikes against high-flyers Arsenal and Manchester City - though it quickly went downhill from there. Just two more goals in his following 57 Premier League appearances have seen Antony fail to make his mark at the Theatre of Dreams, and with no starts in the Premier League this season, his exit is widely talked about - with Betis and Olympiacos ready to take him abroad.

Report: Antony Has Two Suitors to Realise Man Utd Exit

The Brazilian needs a clean slate after being made surplus to requirements at Old Trafford

Speaking on Sky Sports News, presenter Vicky Gomersall relayed the news that both Betis and Olympiacos had made enquiries for the 'high-profile' Brazilian as they look to bring his Old Trafford nightmare to a close.

Gomersall said:

"[Marcus] Rashford may not be the only high-profile exit at [Manchester] United this January, with Brazilian winger Antony potentially on the move. "Real Betis and Olympiacos have both made enquiries to Manchester United for Antony. United will consider offers for the winger, with the most likely deal being a loan. "Antony was an unused substitute in yesterday's penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the cup. If Antony and Rashford were to leave this window, United could look to bring in a replacement."

Antony was trusted at the start of Erik ten Hag's reign, but even this season, he was only brought off the bench twice by the Dutchman before his sacking after nine games of the Premier League season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony scored 24 goals for Ajax - double his United amount in just 12 less games.

Amorim has done more to involve him, but just 57 minutes of top-flight football from a possible 11 games is hardly an improvement. 12 goals and five assists in 94 games has done little to warrant the £85million fee that the Red Devils paid for his services from Ajax, and as such, a spell in La Liga could go some way to rekindling the form he showed in the Netherlands.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-01-25.

