Harvey Elliott's future at Liverpool has landed in uncertainty following a season of sporadic opportunities under new boss Arne Slot, and Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has suggested that the door could be open for the 21-year-old's exit this summer.

Elliott has evidently found it difficult to make space for himself in the Liverpool first-team. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have retained their usual places in midfield, and there's little to no chance of dethroning Mohamed Salah on the right flank, and this is precisely why the versatile midfielder has been afforded a total of zero starts in the Premier League this season.

It is a huge drop-off in minutes from last season; Elliott featured on 53 occasions in Jurgen Klopp's final season, but Slot has not been near as insistent on using his services in comparison, which could be enough to justify his sale.

Reddy: Liverpool Could Accept 'Good Offer' for Elliott

Liverpool could lose two academy graduates in one summer