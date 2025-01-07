Graham Potter is closing in on becoming the next West Ham manager after further positive talks with the club on Tuesday afternoon, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

The Hammers are on the brink of sacking Julen Lopetegui after a string of poor results, culminating in a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City last time out - following on from a 5-0 thumping by Liverpool in the previous fixture.

Talks have been ongoing with former Chelsea boss Potter in recent days, and while speaking live on Sky Sports News on Tuesday night, Dorsett shared a "significant" update on the situation after reports a deal had stalled earlier in the day.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

"This is breaking news. So let's tell you what we know. Look, this is significant information that I've been given in the last half an hour or so. And I can tell you that Graham Potter is closing in on a return to football more than 18 months after he was sacked by Chelsea, and he's getting closer and closer to becoming the West Ham head coach, in replacing that man he's standing alongside in our image there, Julen Lopetegui, who is still in that position as we speak to you right now."

Dorsett was then asked to elaborate on how that can be the case if Lopetegui is still in charge, to which he replied:

"Let me tell you what I know. First and foremost, there have been positive further talks between Graham Potter and West Ham officials this afternoon and into this evening. "There is optimism on both sides. I'm told that a deal can be done. Now, there's still some contractual details to be agreed, but it is very possible that Graham Potter could be in charge of the West Ham side for their next match, which is on Friday night, so only in three days time, in the FA Cup against Aston Villa. "Now we've been talking for the last couple of days, and I've been telling you about Everton's interest in Graham Potter, even though they've still got a manager in Sean Dyche, their interest remains in the background, I understand. "But as things stand, things are progressing between West Ham and Graham Potter, and all the indications are that Graham Potter will be the next West Ham manager."

Lopetegui is currently still in charge of the team but a decision is expected to now be made quickly with the Hammers facing off with Aston Villa in the FA Cup third-round on Friday night, and Potter could be in the dugout for that game.

GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed last month that Potter was open to a short-term contract to take over at the London Stadium should Lopetegui be sacked, and that now looks to be coming to fruition.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox