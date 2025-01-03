Juventus have opened talks with the entourage of Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee over a potential January transfer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Netherlands international made the move to Old Trafford in the summer in a deal worth £36.5m but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, scoring just three times in all competitions and falling down the pecking order under new manager Ruben Amorim.

His season was summed up during the recent 2-0 defeat against Newcastle where he was hauled off the pitch after just 30 minutes of play, after being handed a rare start as one of the number tens behind Rasmus Hojlund.

Now Serie A giants Juventus have made their move to take him back to Italy this month, with Sky Sports journalist Di Marzio reporting that talks have been opened with his agents over a potential loan deal.

Thiago Motta was the man who helped Zirkzee to a career-best season last year at Bologna and the Italian now wants to be reunited with his former player in Turin, but financial restrictions mean the Old Lady are only willing to seal a loan deal currently.

However, Man United are not willing to sanction a loan deal for the forward - who has been described as "elite" - having spent so big on him so recently. But a loan deal would be possible this month, with INEOS chiefs demanding an obligation to buy clause to be inserted into the deal to ensure they make some money on the deal.

Amorim is keen to bolster his squad this month but recently admitted that sales would be needed first in order to fund any incomings, and shifting Zirkzee could be the first domino needed to fall for that process to begin.

Zirkzee was booed off by his own fans against Newcastle when he was substituted in the first-half and left almost in tears, which suggests the relationship between player and club is broken and a move is likely to suit everyone at this stage.

