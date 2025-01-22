Tottenham Hotspur are still looking to sign a forward despite missing out on Ange Postecoglou's top target, Randal Kolo Muani, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou reportedly requested the signing of Kolo Muani because of the French striker's versatility. The 26-year-old can play out wide as well as through the middle. But he opted to join Serie A club Juventus on loan until the end of the season.

Spurs' recruitment team are now tasked with finding a suitable alternative, particularly because of the club's current predicament. They are 15th in the Premier League table after 22 games. Dominic Solanke, their £65 million signing, joined a lengthy injury list after sustaining a knee injury in training before a 3-2 loss to Everton.

Bridge: Tottenham Are Eyeing More Signings

A new forward is desired amid Solanke's injury

Bridge has suggested Spurs are keeping their transfer business behind closed doors but are holding talks over strengthening Postecoglou's squad. They were confident of sealing a deal for Kolo Muani and the injury to top scorer Solanke (pictured above) has identified the need for reinforcements:

"They're keeping their cards close to their chest in terms of names, but they want a forward. They are absolutely desperate to bring a forward in. Dominic Solanke is out for a few weeks. Richarlison's only just come back. Very injury-prone forward." "They wanted Kolo Muani from PSG. Links between PSG and Spurs, with the ownership at PSG and their friendship with Daniel Levy, there was confidence that might have happened, but Kolo Muani ended up going to Juve to play in the Champions League. It is what it is, but there are discussions this week about bringing players in. A forward is the absolute priority."

Dominic Solanke Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 7 Expected Goals (xG) 8.52 Scoring Frequency 229min Goals Per Game 0.4 Shots Per Game 2.6 Goal Conversion 15%

Tottenham are one of six clubs reportedly interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian attacker has excelled at Molineux this season with 10 goals and four assists in 21 Premier League games. The 25-year-old could cost around £60 million, but Spurs are long-term admirers.

Liam Delap is reportedly also on the Lilywhites' radar amid an impressive start to life at Ipswich Town. The English striker joined the Tractor Boys from Manchester City last July in a £20 million deal, and he's found the net eight times in 21 league outings. It's thought the newly promoted club won't listen to offers below £40 million for the 21-year-old, who Chelsea is also eyeing.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

