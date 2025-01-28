Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali could leave St James’ Park in the summer transfer window amid his growing list of admirers across Europe, Sky Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed.

The Italy international may reportedly have several potential suitors after the season, including Premier League champions Manchester City and Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to Di Marzio, while Tonali would be open to returning to Italy, he may also be tempted by offers from elsewhere, despite having over three years remaining on his Newcastle contract, which runs until June 2028.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Eddie Howe this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Sandro Tonali Eyed by European Giants

‘Real Madrid could take him’

According to Di Marzio, he would not be surprised to see Tonali join Real Madrid or Manchester City after the season:

“I don't know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle. I think there could also be an important international market for him. “I wouldn't be surprised if Real Madrid could take him, but Man City could do it too. “Sandro is a player who, beyond a possible return to Italy – because he could be happy to return – could have an international outlet on the market.”

Tonali, labelled 'world-class' by The Magpie Channel TV, has been a regular starter under Howe recently, featuring in Newcastle’s last eight Premier League matches and helping the Magpies win seven during that period.

The 24-year-old missed a significant portion of his first season at St James’ Park after receiving a ten-month ban for breaching betting regulations but made his return in September last year.

Newcastle have managed to retain their biggest stars despite PSR pressure last summer but parted ways with promising youngsters Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

The Magpies have yet to make any signings in January but may target a late replacement for Miguel Almiron, who is nearing a return to Atlanta United.

Sandro Tonali's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.1 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 1,371

