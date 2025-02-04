West Ham United are set to make wholesale changes ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports - with technical director Tim Steidten set to leave the club's hierarchy as their underwhelming Premier League season continues.

The Hammers spent a huge amount in the summer, with Steidten having a huge say in how those funds were distributed - and the German has been largely responsible for their poor form this season as a result. Another loss on Monday night at Chelsea means that the Hammers are now 15th in the table, just 10 points clear of relegation and a huge seven points from the top half of the table.

It's not been good enough for a side that, even without investment in the past, have qualified for Europe - and that could see Steidten leave as a result. The report from Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg states that Steidten will leave the Hammers with immediate effect, after a dismal spell as the club's technical director.

His exit has been 'all sealed' and there has been a mutual agreement between the club and the German, in which he is set to depart the London Stadium after a poor spell alongside Julen Lopetegui.

Plettenberg states that there will be an announcement soon on Steidten's imminent departure, bringing to an end his 18-month tenure in east London. Steidten brought in the likes of Guido Rodriguez, Niclas Fullkrug and Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville in the summer, who have all flattered to decieve in the capital despite strong spells elsewhere in their careers.

Of their arrivals this summer, only Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Max Kilman have been somewhat impressive - and so his failure rate means that Steidten will be on his way out of the club, with Hammers fans looking for answers over where they go next.

Graham Potter will be hoping to get a tune out of the disjointed side in the final 14 games of the campaign, aiming to at least challenge for the top half space - but that could be a bridge too far and the club may have to go again next season.