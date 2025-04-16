Leeds United are closely monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Julian Weigl ahead of the summer transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Whites are believed to have already made contact regarding the 29-year-old’s potential availability, with manager Daniel Farke particularly keen on his arrival.

The pair worked together at Monchengladbach during the 2022/23 season and have maintained a good relationship since, although Weigl would only be keen on a reunion if Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League.

The six-cap Germany international is under contract at Gladbach until June 2026 and is among the Bundesliga club’s highest earners, taking home a gross salary of around €3.5m (£3m) per year.

Leeds Want to Sign Julian Weigl

Daniel Farke keen on Elland Road reunion

Plettenberg, writing on X, has revealed that while Leeds are yet to engage in club-to-club talks with Gladbach, they have already gauged Weigl’s interest in a potential summer move:

Weigl, praised as ‘flawless’, joined Gladbach from Benfica permanently in 2023, having spent the 2022/23 season on loan there when Farke was in charge.

The 29-year-old has been an important player for the Bundesliga club in all three of his seasons, amassing 89 appearances across all competitions, scoring three and assisting six goals.

Although a natural defensive midfielder, Weigl would bring versatility to Elland Road as he is also able to play further up the field and in central defence.

He won his last cap for Germany in 2022 under Hansi Flick, starting in the 2-0 friendly win against Israel.

Julian Weigl's Gladbach Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 28 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 2,457

