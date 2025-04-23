Leicester City's Premier League status was finally snatched away from them on Sunday afternoon after a severely disappointing second half of the top-flight campaign under Ruud van Nistelrooy - and Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett believes that Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl could be in their sights ahead of a potential move.

Van Nistelrooy came into Leicester's ranks in December, and despite taking four points from his first two games in charge of the Foxes, he's only managed to equal that tally in his following 18 games. He's suffered a truly horrific record at the King Power Stadium, as the Foxes have only scored two goals since the start of February, and five goals in the Premier League in 2025 alone. As a result, other targets have been weighed up - with Rohl touted to make the switch.

Dorsett: Danny Rohl 'on Leicester Shortlist' to Replace Van Nistelrooy

The German has been in fine form for Sheffield Wednesday since his appointment

Speaking on Sky Sports, Dorsett claimed that Rohl had made Leicester's shortlist to replace the beleaguered Dutchman - despite Van Nistelrooy still remaining as boss at present, amid the Foxes having not scored in nine consecutive home Premier League games.

Leicester City's last four Premier League managers - record by manager Manager Games Wins-Draws-Losses Steve Cooper 12 2-4-6 Ruud van Nistelrooy 22 3-3-16 Dean Smith 8 2-3-3 Brendan Rodgers 152 64-30-60

He said:

"Ruud Van Nistelrooy will meet with Leicester's bosses this week to discuss his future. It's been described to me as 'informal' discussions at this stage, but it's thought he will remain in charge for the rest of this season, the final games of the Premier League campaign. "I think it suits both parties for that to happen, but beyond that I think you have to say it looks unlikely that either side, whether that's Leicester or Van Nistelrooy, will want the relationship to continue into the Championship next season. I don't expect that to happen. "Leicester are already drawing up a shortlist of possible candidates to replace him. That's the really interesting part of this - I've been told that Lee Carsley, Danny Rohl and Russell Martin are all on Leicester's shortlist as possible candidates to replace Van Nistelrooy. "There is no definite decision that he might go, but definite interest in Danny Rohl, who is [currently] in a position as well. Some of those managers are in post, some of them are potentially available at a cheaper rate."

Rohl has been labelled as an 'elite' boss at Wednesday, where he has been a revelation by taking them from the early brink of Championship relegation to final-day survival last season in an astonishing comeback - and although it's now mathematically impossible for them to feature in the top six, it's been a marked improvement as they sit 10 points clear of safety.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Rohl has been at Southampton in the past, acting as Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant during his time on the south coast.

With Southampton also being touted to make a move for his services, that could see a Championship battle occur for the young German boss, though both clubs may opt for other targets to steer them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-04-25.