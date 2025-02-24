Liverpool boss Arne Slot could look to broker a move for RB Leipzig star Castello Lukeba in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Reds scouts having written 'positive' reports on the Frenchman after a superb breakthrough in Germany.

Slot spent minimal money during the summer transfer window, only bringing in Federico Chiesa from Juventus for a fee of around £11million - and although Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join in the summer, it's been a rarely refreshed squad that the Dutchman has had to utilise throughout his time at Anfield. But having taken a step closer to the Premier League title on Sunday, he could be given a warchest to spend in the summer - with Lukeba reportedly in his sights.

Report: Liverpool 'Write Positive Report' on Lukeba

The defender has been in fine form for the Whites

The report by Sky Sports' Sacha Tavolieri states that Lukeba could be the next big name on his way out of Leipzig after some impressive performances so far this season - and the Premier League is where the main interest in his services is formed.

Castello Lukeba's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =16th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 =5th Tackles Per Game 1.8 2nd Clearances Per Game 3.3 3rd Match rating 6.91 6th

The Frenchman has been consistently performing at a high level in recent weeks, and, as a left-footed centre-back, he's part of a group of rare commodities in football, which makes him an ideal target for those in the top-flight, having been described as a 'monster' in the past by X account @CounterPressers.

In recent months, Liverpool have written 'positive' reports on Lukeba having taken in his performances in the Bundesliga. Joe Gomez is back on the treatment table, and with Virgil van Dijk's contract still up in the air, active measures have to be taken to form a contingency plan and a route to success.

Although the defender himself was ruled out with a hamstring injury, his return to the starting XI has seen Leipzig keep three clean sheets from four games in the Bundesliga, and with just one clear sheet from the seven he missed, that is no coincidence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Castello Lukeba has made one appearance for France's national team.

The injury hasn't seen interest wane in his services, though. He's clearly a player in demand, but Liverpool have been warned that in order to land the former Lyon star, they will have to pay his release clause of nearly €90million (£75million). Contacts have been 'established' between Liverpool and Lukeba's agency - and we could see Slot broker a deal ahead of the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-02-25.

Related Aston Villa Star to Push for Exit if Emery Repeats his Mistake v Leipzig Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran could demand an exit from the club in January if Unai Emery doesn't pick him more frequently.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.