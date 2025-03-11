Liverpool are gearing up for a summer battle to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Reds reportedly face competition from Juventus in the race for the Hungary international, who is a priority option for the Bianconeri to replace Andrea Cambiaso, a target for Manchester City.

Juventus’ strong ties with Kerkez’s agent, Fali Ramadani, could also play a role in negotiations, while convincing Bournemouth remains a challenge for both interested clubs.

The Cherries want at least €45m (£38m) for the 21-year-old full-back and are eyeing an eye-watering profit, having signed him for around £15.5m in 2023.

Liverpool Face Battle for Milos Kerkez

Juventus keen on the 21-year-old

According to Tavolieri, Kerkez’s representatives have already begun discussions with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, while Liverpool remain firmly in the race for the Hungarian.

Kerkez has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout left-backs this season and is reportedly on the radar of multiple top-flight clubs, including Manchester United.

The 21-year-old impressed in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Troy Deeney hailing him as ‘one of the best left-backs in world football’:

“For me he is one of the best left-backs in world football already. He is exceptional with the ball and without it, runs all day and has loads of room to grow. It is not surprising that Liverpool have been linked to him.”

Kerkez has made 31 appearances for Bournemouth across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

The Hungary international has registered a goal contribution in four of his last nine Premier League games, including an assist in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Spurs.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 2,447

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.