Liverpool are showing concrete interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Reds are reportedly in contact with Isak’s representatives over a potential move to Anfield and are preparing an offer for the 'world-class' Sweden international.

Newcastle have set Isak’s asking price at €180m (£150m), meaning a summer move could make him Liverpool’s record signing, surpassing the £85m they paid for Darwin Nunez in 2022.

According to Tavolieri, Liverpool are prepared to break the bank for Isak this summer and ‘turn away’ from their usual transfer strategy to secure the 25-year-old forward.

The Reds have had two quiet transfer windows under Arne Slot, signing only Federico Chiesa for their first-team squad, but they are now ready for a blockbuster summer move for Isak.

Liverpool hope this signing will ‘reduce the disappointment’ among supporters amid Mohamed Salah’s possible departure – the Egyptian has less than four months remaining on his Anfield contract and has strong suitors in Saudi Arabia.

While the Premier League leaders could also target a natural right-sided winger, their primary focus is now on securing Isak, who has more than three years left on his Newcastle contract, expiring in June 2028.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has scored 22 goals and provided 31 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Sweden international, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in January 2022, is driving the club’s push for a return to European football this season.

The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table with 11 games remaining and just four points off third, with Isak among the division’s top scorers.

Only Salah and Erling Haaland have scored more league goals than the 25-year-old, who netted 19 times in 24 appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.