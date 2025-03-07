Liverpool have made contact with Bayern Munich about a deal to sign winger Kingsley Coman this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window for Arne Slot as they look to build on a very successful first season, despite making minimal adjustments to the squad in his first months with the club.

The manager is expected to move on several stars from the squad and bring in his own faces to replace them with the future of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota up in the air, and Coman has now emerged as a target.

Liverpool Want to Sign Coman

French winger wants to leave Bayern

Coman has become someone who Bayern Munich seem to be willing to allow to leave as they look to reshape and rebuild their squad, and the France international has now opened up to the idea of leaving the Bundesliga.

According to Plettenberg, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus star plans to leave Bayern this summer and both the player and club are on the same page about a move away.

Liverpool have made contact about a move, but the 28-year-old is prioritising a move to the Middle East with one of the top four clubs in Saudi Arabia and a move hasn't gone any further since.

Coman currently earns £271,000-per-week with Bayern and the German side are looking to get those wages off their books in order to reinvest in new signings for Vincent Kompany.

As a result Bayern are willing to accept a fee of around £33million to let him move on, which could be appealing to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah could move on with his contract situation still not sorted, while there are also question marks about the likes of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa which could make the Anfield club step up their interest in the summer.

Kingsley Coman Bundesliga Stats 2024/25 Games 11(11) Goals 4 Assists 4

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 07/03/2025.