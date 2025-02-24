Liverpool have made an enquiry over Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman’s availability this summer, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Reds are reportedly keen to explore the possibility of bringing Lookman to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window, having identified him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward’s contract expires at the end of the season, and there has been little indication he will renew, given the growing interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Lookman, meanwhile, will enter the final 12 months of his Atalanta contract this summer and is unlikely to see out his deal, with multiple Premier League clubs keen on his arrival.

Liverpool Eyeing Ademola Lookman

To replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield

While Lookman would reportedly be interested in a summer move to Liverpool, he may have wealthier suitors in the Saudi Pro League.

According to Tavolieri, the 27-year-old has reportedly informed his camp that he would entertain an offer from a Saudi club and is ‘dreaming’ of a big payday this summer.

Lookman, praised as 'exceptional' by Samuel Eto'o, spent four years in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 96 appearances.

He joined Atalanta in the summer of 2022 and played a key role in their Europa League triumph last season, scoring a hat-trick in the final against German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lookman has netted 17 goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances for Atalanta this season.

Liverpool are set for a busy offseason under Arne Slot after two relatively quiet transfer windows and are reportedly targeting a new centre-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are considering both established names and promising talents to strengthen their backline this summer following a decisive internal meeting.

Ademola Lookman's Atalanta Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 20 Goals 12 Assists 5 Expected goals 7.4 Goal-creating actions 13 Minutes played 1,398

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Big Liverpool Transfer Update After 'Meeting' Liverpool seem to be heading for a busy offseason under Arne Slot.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-02-25.