Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, with as many as five potential first-team departures on the cards, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds are reportedly planning a significant squad rebuild and are expected to make several signings, while possible exits include Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota.

The Premier League leaders have had two relatively quiet transfer windows under Arne Slot, with Chiesa their only first-team addition since the Dutchman took charge.

Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to become Liverpool’s second summer arrival, having completed a £29m deal to join the club last year.

The Georgia international’s arrival would likely push Kelleher towards an exit, as he would drop to third-choice behind Mamardashvili and Alisson, who could soon be rewarded with fresh terms at Anfield.

Endo, Elliott and Chiesa have all struggled for regular minutes under Slot this season, while Jota has endured an injury-hit campaign, making just 10 Premier League starts.

Liverpool are likely to bring reinforcements up front this summer, with Darwin Nunez’s long-term future also unclear.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old is likely to have concrete opportunities to leave Anfield, with Saudi Pro League clubs registering their interest in January.

The futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also remain uncertain, as all three have less than four months left on their contracts.

The England international remains a primary right-back target for Real Madrid, while Salah is being monitored by Saudi outfit Al-Hilal ahead of his contract expiry.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-03-25.