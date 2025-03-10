Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has opened the door for an Anfield departure this summer after growing tired of the ‘gloomy’ English weather, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Uruguayan forward would reportedly entertain a departure from Merseyside three years after joining from Benfica and would like to join a club ‘closer to his Latin culture’.

Multiple clubs are thought to be monitoring Nunez’s situation closely ahead of the transfer window, including Atletico Madrid, who are looking to replace Antoine Griezmann.

Saudi Pro League sides are also thought to be holding an interest, having targeted the 25-year-old striker in the January market.

Darwin Nunez Wants Liverpool Exit

Premier League leaders set asking price

According to Tavolieri, Liverpool are not yet in advanced discussions to sell Nunez and would demand at least €80m (£67m) for the Uruguayan.

Nunez is also expected to keep his options open until the summer, despite reportedly having been identified as Diego Simeone’s priority target to replace Griezmann.

The 25-year-old striker has struggled for consistency under Arne Slot this season, scoring seven and assisting six goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

He netted just once in his last seven Premier League games, scoring Liverpool’s leveller in their 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Nunez was linked with an Anfield departure last year, with reports claiming Barcelona were looking into his situation during the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez has scored 40 goals and provided 23 assists in 134 appearances for Liverpool.

Liverpool are thought to be looking at reinforcements up front in the summer, with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak now emerging as an option.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Reds are serious about signing Isak, but have more viable options should Newcastle not entertain a sale.

The Premier League leaders are also considering Brighton’s Joao Pedro and are in the early stages of drawing up a striker shortlist.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 5.0 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 970

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

1:12 Related Fabrizio Romano: Arne Slot Gives Green Light for Three Players to Join Liverpool Liverpool have been imperious and Arne Slot could look to strongly add to his team in the coming transfer window

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.