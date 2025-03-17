Virgil van Dijk 'feels his time is up' at Liverpool and wants to take on a new challenge abroad when his contract expires this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 33-year-old has been excellent for the Reds this season, and there has been a positive vibe regarding his future at Anfield and his influence. But his side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain midweek and suffered a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Attention has turned to Liverpool's future in the aftermath of those losses, and Van Dijk is one of three high-profile stars who could depart this summer. The suggestion is that the Dutchman wants a new adventure which will shock the Anfield faithful a day after their cup final anguish.

Van Dijk Is Open To Leaving Liverpool

The Reds captain has an offer from Saudi Arabia