Liverpool could be set to add one of the Bundesliga's best defenders to their ranks in Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck, according to reports - with the Reds potentially looking for a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, given that the Dutchman is out of contract at the end of June.

The Reds have seen their trophy chances diminish in recent days, being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek before a loss in the League Cup final on Sunday. Leaving just nine Premier League games until their season finishes, focus can be switched slightly more onto the summer transfer window - where Schlotterbeck could be a target for the long-term, having been called 'the most complete centre-back in the world'.

Report: Liverpool 'Willing' to Make Offer For Nico Schlotterbeck

The German centre-back could be in Arne Slot's sights this summer

The report by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri posed the question of whether Schlotterbeck could make his way to the Premier League - and he dubbed any move to Anfield as a 'real possibility' for Schlotterbeck, with the Reds being 'aware' of expected departures in their defensive ranks over the summer, including Van Dijk.

Nico Schlotterbeck's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.2 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1 1st Clearances Per Game 3.3 2nd Match rating 6.76 =4th

As a result, they've added Schlotterbeck to their shortlist of potential signings in the summer, having only missed four Bundesliga games so far this season and becoming a regular in the German national team's backline. At the age of 25, Schlotterbeck is at a perfect age where he still has time to develop, but also enough experience to be unfazed by a move to the top-flight, and that is something that Arne Slot could look on favourably next season.

The report states that Liverpool could lose Ibrahima Konate, amid reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain - and if Schlotterbeck is the replacement they're in the hat for, it will cost them at least €60million (£50million) to sign him from Dortmund. It's thought that Liverpool are willing to pay a fee close to Dortmund's demands, though that offer will diminish to around €50million (£42million) with bonuses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Schlotterbeck has 18 caps for Germany's senior national team.

Schlotterbeck, who has previously played for fellow Bundesliga sides Freiburg and Union Berlin, has shown his worth to both club and country in recent years, becoming a highly sought-after prospect - and that could see him move to the Premier League in the summer window as a result of Liverpool's interest.

