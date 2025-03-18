Manchester United are closely monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike ahead of the summer transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s frontline after the season and have begun talks over potential Old Trafford arrivals, with at least four options on their shortlist.

According to Plettenberg, United are considering RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen alongside Ekitike.

United have struggled in front of goal this Premier League season and are among the lowest-scoring sides in the division, with 37 goals in 29 games.

Man United Eyeing Hugo Ekitike

Among other centre-forward options

Plettenberg, writing on X, has revealed that United are scouting the market ‘intensively’, with Bundesliga duo Ekitike and Sesko now appearing on their shortlist:

Ekitike, who joined Frankfurt from PSG last summer, signed a five-year deal upon his arrival and is reportedly available for around €80m (£66m).

The French striker, compared to ‘a mix of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar’, has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Germany, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

He currently ranks seventh among the Bundesliga’s top scorers with 13 goals, while Sesko is joint-ninth with three fewer.

Man United are anticipating a busy first summer under Amorim and have reportedly earmarked four key positions in need of reinforcements.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, a new striker is believed to be among their top priorities, alongside a centre-back and a defensive midfielder.

Hugo Ekitike's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 25 Goals 13 Assists 4 Expected goals 17.5 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,870

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.