Manchester United have held internal discussions about Nuno Mendes amid links to the Paris Saint-Germain left-back, according to Sky Sports.

Mendes has emerged as an option for the Red Devils as they look to rectify a long-standing problem on the left side of defence. Ruben Amorim has tried to implement his 3-4-3 system, but the majority of a struggling camp at Old Trafford has failed to adapt to his playing philosophy.

Tyrell Malacia returned from a year out with a serious knee injury but has come under massive criticism for sub-par performances. Luke Shaw remains sidelined with fitness issues of his own.

Diogo Dalot had been used as a makeshift left wing-back, but the Portuguese right-back performed poorly under Amorim. Undoubtedly, strengthening this position is a top priority at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Discuss Nuno Mendes

The Portuguese Star Looks Likely To Leave PSG

Mendes is the subject of talks at United and could become the first signing of the Amorim era. It would be an extremely important acquisition to help his compatriot implement his brand of football that largely relies on pacey and energetic wing-backs.

The 22-year-old is reportedly keen on reuniting with Amorim and 'wants to join' United. He played under his compatriot at Sporting CP. Their connection could bode well if he were to join the Red Devils this month.

However, United are going to be cautious about their spending in the January transfer window as they operate more sustainably under INEOS. There could be a huge exodus, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Antony all available for sale if suitable offers are made.

Mendes, once hailed as 'world-class', has been in fine form this season, posting two goals and as many assists in 16 games across competitions. He had been in talks with PSG over a contract extension, but his agent upped demands for a player whose current deal expires in June 2026.

Nuno Mendes Ligue 1 Stats (2024-25) Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected Assists (xG) 0.81 Touches 77.6 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.9 Accurate Passes Per Game 51.6 (90%) Accurate Long Balls 1.2 (52%) Accurate Crosses 0.6 (22%) Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Successful Dribbles 1.1 (71%) Ground Duels Won 3.8 (57%) Aerial Duels Won 0.6 (63%)

The 33-cap Portugal international joined the Ligue 1 giants from Sporting in July 2022 for £34 million. His age means United won't expect to sign him cheaply and may rely on sales to complete a deal from a financial perspective.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 02/01/2025.