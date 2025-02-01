Manchester United have reportedly proposed a "verbal offer" for Bayern Munich ace, Mathys Tel, and both clubs are working towards an agreement, as per Sky Sports Germany,

Tel looks set to depart from Bavaria before the transfer window slams shut on February 3rd, and has been subject to interest from a plethora of clubs in England, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter. Ruben Amorim is thought to be eager to bolster in attack, especially in the event that either of Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford head to the club's egress.

Tottenham were previously prepared to pay Bayern Munich's €60 million (£50.1 million) asking price, until Tel rejected the approach from the Lilywhites, favouring other Premier League clubs instead. Aston Villa are thought to be interested in a permanent deal as well, alongside Chelsea and Arsenal.

United Preparing for Late Transfer Battle for Tel

The Frenchman is likely to switch to England this winter

According to the report from Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United are still yet to strike an agreement with Bayern Munich to land Tel, who has been described as "unbelievable", but their verbal proposal nonetheless remains under consideration.

Mathys Tel's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 8 Minutes Played 256 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots per 90 3.52 Key Passes per 90 0.36 Successful Take-Ons per 90 2.14

It was revealed previously by Romano that a loan with a buy option could also be on the cards, with United "keen". However, a deal for Tel to arrive at Old Trafford may depend on the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

The duo have been linked with departures this transfer window, and the former has been closely followed by Chelsea and Napoli thus far. However, Amorim recently admitted that he "wants to keep players like Mainoo and Garnacho", implying that any deal for the Argentinian could be difficult for interested clubs.

Meanwhile, Rashford has effectively been cast out of the Manchester United squad entirely since December 2024. Negotiations with Aston Villa are "ongoing" though, and a loan deal to the midlands may be possible for the 27-year-old.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/02/2025