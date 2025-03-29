Manchester United are 'seriously considering' a move to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the transfer window as Ruben Amorim looks to rebuild his squad, with the attacking department set to be a priority area to strengthen.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the current striker options at the manager's disposal but neither have really solidified their position as guaranteed starters, and the Reds are now eyeing a move for the France youth international to come in and bolster them.

Man Utd Want Ekitike

Frankfurt want £67m

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has enjoyed a stunning campaign for the Bundesliga side this season, netting 19 goals and registering seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Those performances have seen him dubbed 'insane', and now Man Utd are said to be 'seriously considering' a move to bring him to Old Trafford for the new season, as Amorim looks to shape the squad in his own image.

However, Frankfurt are aware of big interest in the 22-year-old and are demanding at least £67m to let him leave the club this summer - having splashed out just £14m to make his loan move permanent 12 months ago.

Hugo Ekitike's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 2nd Assists 3 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Shots Per Game 3.5 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.31 2nd

Man Utd have been scouring the continent for their next striker and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen and Amorim's former golden boy Viktor Gyokeres both considered to be prime targets at one point.

However, with the club looking unlikely to have Champions League football next season and their finances being tight, plus big interest from elsewhere in those players too, a move for Ekitike as an alternative is beginning to shape up.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 29/03/2025.