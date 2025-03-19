Manchester United are closely monitoring RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko ahead of the summer transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign a new first-choice number nine for Ruben Amorim after the season and have begun talks over potential arrivals, with Sesko among four options on their shortlist.

The Slovenia international is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal also keeping tabs on him.

Sesko was linked with a move to the Emirates in January, but Leipzig were unlikely to sell mid-season amid their difficult Bundesliga campaign.

Man United Scouting Benjamin Sesko

Targeting a new striker for Ruben Amorim

Plettenberg, writing on X, has revealed that United are scouting the market ‘intensively’ ahead of a busy transfer window for the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Sesko has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young forwards and has even drawn comparisons to Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old is Leipzig’s top scorer this season with 17 goals and six assists in 36 appearances, though he is only joint-ninth in the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Despite signing a long-term deal last summer that runs until June 2029, Sesko is expected to leave the German club after the season.

Man United are likely to prioritise attacking reinforcements after a disappointing Premier League campaign on both ends of the pitch.

The Red Devils have scored just 37 times in 29 games and are among the lowest-scoring teams in the division under Amorim.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 25 Goals 10 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,868

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-03-25.