Manchester United star Marcus Rashford made Everton defender James Tarkowski look ‘about 90 years old’ when he scored his second in the 4-0 victory on Sunday, according to Sky Sports pundit Dean Ashton.

After scoring his first just after the half-hour mark, Rashford completed his brace just 20 seconds into the second half, running across Tarkowski and slotting in Amad Diallo’s through pass into the net.

Speaking during the game, Ashton blasted the ‘pitiful’ play from Sean Dyche’s side in the build-up to Man United’s third goal and slammed Tarkowski, who ‘looked about 90 years old’:

“Everton’s defending is just pitiful for the third goal. Zirkzee was really clever in the way he reversed it to Amad. Tarkowski looked about 90 years old. He let Rashford run across him. It’s the easiest goal Manchester United will ever create and score.”

According to Opta, Rashford’s second on Sunday was the quickest second-half goal on record (since 2006-07) for Man United.

The England international scored twice in a top-flight game for the first time in almost two years, having last achieved the feat in February 2023 against Leicester City.

Rashford has been in fine form since Ruben Amorim’s arrival, netting in back-to-back Premier League games, managing three goals – as many as he scored in his previous 23 games under Ruud van Nistelrooy and Erik ten Hag.

The emphatic 4-0 win saw the Red Devils climb to ninth in the league table, while Everton remain 15th, having gone goalless in their last four games – the Toffees last scored on 26 October against Fulham.

Pressure may only continue to grow on Dyche, given Everton’s upcoming run of fixtures in December – after their home clash with Wolves, they will face Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City in their next four games.

Man United will next face Arsenal at the Emirates, where Rashford scored the last time the Red Devils visited North London in September 2023, a match that ended in a 3-1 win for the Gunners.

Related Ruben Amorim Issues Warning to Man Utd Players After 4-0 Win vs Everton Amorim made his feelings clear after his side picked up their biggest win in three seasons.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.