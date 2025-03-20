Manchester United are keen on RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, but a summer deal for the 21-year-old is expected to be ‘very expensive’, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils are targeting several reinforcements for Ruben Amorim’s frontline this offseason and are looking to add a versatile attacking midfielder alongside a new number nine.

While they have ‘never lost focus’ on Simons' development in Germany, securing his summer arrival at Old Trafford appears difficult at this stage.

Leipzig are reportedly demanding €80m (£67m) for the 21-year-old, which would come close to their club-record €90m fee received for Josko Gvardiol in 2023.

Man United Remain Keen on Xavi Simons

Among Bundesliga stars being monitored

According to Plettenberg, Simons is one of three Bundesliga players Man United are tracking, along with his Leipzig teammate Benjamin Sesko and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike:

Simons, who spent the last 18 months on loan at Leipzig, joined the Bundesliga side permanently in January in a €50m deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Leipzig activated their buy-option clause in the winter transfer window and are now believed to be eyeing a quick profit on the Dutch starlet.

Simons, praised as an 'elite' star with 'superstar potential', missed over two months of the season with an ankle injury before returning to first-team action in January.

He has started every Bundesliga game since, recording seven goals and four assists in 18 top-flight appearances.

The 21-year-old registered a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last weekend, helping Leipzig end their four-game winless run in the league.

Xavi Simons' RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 18 Goals 7 Assists 4 Expected goals 3.5 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,541

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related David Ornstein Shares Man Utd Update on Osimhen and Hojlund Swap Deal Recent reports have linked Rasmus Hojlund with a return to Italy this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-03-25.