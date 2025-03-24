Manchester United are closely monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha ahead of the summer transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils are anticipating a busy first summer under Ruben Amorim, with as many as four first-team signings targeted, and have reportedly identified Nmecha as an option in midfield.

United have yet to enter concrete talks or negotiations for the 24-year-old, as they still have an excess of players in Nmecha’s position.

However, if talks do advance, Dortmund are likely to demand at least €50m (£42m) for the Germany international, who is under contract until June 2028.

Red Devils Eyeing Felix Nmecha

Yet to enter talks with Dortmund

According to Plettenberg, United are keeping close tabs on Nmecha but have yet to approach the midfielder over a return to England:

Nmecha spent 14 years in Man City’s academy but departed for Wolfsburg in 2021 without making a single first-team appearance.

The 24-year-old, praised as ‘incredible’, has emerged as a regular starter for Dortmund this season, making 27 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

United are likely to undergo a midfield reshuffle this summer, with Christian Eriksen’s contract expiring and Casemiro available for departure with a year left on his deal.

The Brazilian is United’s highest earner, taking home £350,000 per week, and his high salary demands are proving to be an obstacle for any interested clubs at the moment.

United are 13th in the Premier League with nine games left and face Nottingham Forest away after the international break.

Felix Nmecha's Dortmund Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,131

