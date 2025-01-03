Manchester United are open to loan and permanent offers for several players this month including Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof, according to Sky Sports News.

The Red Devils are desperate to raise funds this month in order to be able to spend on new players for manager Ruben Amorim, who has been brought in to implement his 3-4-3 system and needs new players in order to start building the squad in his image.

But the financial situation at the club means sales are needed before any players can be brought in, and decisions have been made on several players in the squad for the January transfer window.

Man Utd Open to Offers for Casemiro

Antony, Lindelof and Eriksen can also leave

There has been a lot of talks about whether Marcus Rashford could leave the club having been omitted from four consecutive match day squads, before being an unused substitute in the last fixture against Newcastle United.

But Sky Sports News understands that the club are open to offers for Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof this month in a permanent or temporary capacity. The quartet earn a reported £920,000-per-week combined at Old Trafford, and getting that off the books this month would be a huge help to INEOS.

Eriksen and Lindelof are both out of contract in the summer and expect to leave in 2025 when their deals expire, but should offers arrive this month they will be considered. Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT previously that both players would be open to moving on for the right opportunity.

Casemiro is a player that United have been looking to move on for the best part of 12 months but his huge wages have proven to be problematic so far in finding a suitor. There is interest from Saudi Arabia once again this month, although it remains to be seen if a deal will materialise.

Man United Player Statistics 2024/25 (Premier League) Casemiro Antony Victor Lindelof Christian Eriksen Appearances 10(4) 0(6) 0(5) 7(4) Minutes 839 84 59 626 Goals 1 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0

Antony on the other hand has struggled massively since an £86m move from Ajax, scoring just 12 times in 94 appearances. The Brazilian has been used as a wing-back on occasion by Amorim but has clearly failed to make an impression, and a loan exit is more likely this month than a permanent move.

However, the 24-year-old's agent has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT recently that Man Utd haven't communicated to them that he is available and as such they are planning on staying at Old Trafford for now.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/01/2025.