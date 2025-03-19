Manchester United may oversee six major departures in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Kobbie Mainoo being the pick of the bunch who could leave Old Trafford in the off-season.

The club have suffered their worst Premier League season to date, currently sitting 13th in the top-flight and seven points from the top half - though there are still nine games to turn that around. With the campaign almost up, the majority of Ruben Amorim's focus will turn to the summer window - and that could see six stars leave, including a stunning exit if Mainoo seeks pastures new.

Report: Man Utd Could Oversee Six Exits in Summer Transfer Window

The Red Devils may see two of their academy prospects depart the club

The report by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg states that United are confident that they will be able to invest in some 'top' transfers this summer - though that is due to six current stars, who are seen as 'possible' and 'planned' departures.

Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 14th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Tackles Per Game 2.1 =6th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =8th Match rating 6.54 15th

Mainoo is the pick of the bunch and would be the most surprising, given Amorim has publicly said he 'loves' the player. The young England international burst onto the scene last season with five goals in 32 games for the Red Devils, and although his season has twice been disrupted by muscle injuries, he's one of the brightest talents at Old Trafford - especially having started in the EURO 2024 final against Spain back in June.

Previous reports have touted Mainoo with a move away from United for around £70million, and although Plettenberg doesn't state a fee for the prodigy, he is likely to command a huge fee should he exit in the summer.

Elsewhere, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have also been tipped with a move away from the club by the Sky Sports journalist - whilst Marcus Rashford and Antony's loan spells could see them move on to Aston Villa and Real Betis on permanent deals, with their exits providing the Red Devils with 'greater financial flexibility'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has 10 caps for England's national team.

Amorim will aim to sign players who will fit into his system, with the former Sporting gaffer having begun to implement his ideals at the Theatre of Dreams - and with form picking up slightly in recent weeks, there may be confidence among fans that with the right recruits, United can at least challenge for European football spaces next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-03-25.

