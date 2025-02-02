Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their bid to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich - with the Red Devils reportedly being told that the Frenchman has decided to join them with immediate effect.

United have been in the market for a new attacker to join their ranks, especially with Marcus Rashford seemingly on his way to Aston Villa on a loan move - but with the clock ticking down, reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that they've been handed a huge step forward in their bid for the Bayern youngster, being named as his chosen club as he looks for a move away from the Bundesliga.

The report states that Tel has decided to join United as a move from Bayern continues to rumble, and concrete negotiations are underway between the two clubs for the attacker, who was called 'electric' by X user @FRinsights.

United have submitted a loan offer, which Bayern immediately rejected, as they aren't satisfied with the offered package from the 13-time Premier League champions. The Bavarian outfit are pushing for an obligation-to-buy loan deal, or a permanent transfer - though any move has been described as 'complicated'. Talks are ongoing for the winger, and Arsenal aren't thought to be completely out of the reckoning just yet, but Tel's decision to choose United as his top destination.

Tottenham Hotspur previously had a £50million bid accepted for Tel, a deal that reporter Michael Bridge revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT would have actually been a fee closer to £20million, as a way of the German giants paying off the installments for Harry Kane's fee sooner than anticipated, having signed the England star back in 2023.

Tel rejected Tottenham, though, and that has led United back into the lead for his services. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have not delivered the goods again this season, with the club falling to yet another home defeat in the Premier League - lapping up their seventh in just 13 games at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday - and Ruben Amorim will be looking to rectify that immediately if they can get a deal over the line for his services.