Though he still may be a potential target for the future, it appears that Arsenal will now “not be pursuing” a deal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Arsenal are yet to make an addition to their squad this winter, though they have spent the bulk of the window looking at striking options. Gabriel Jesus went down with an ACL injury last month, ruling him out for the remainder of the season and increasing Arsenal’s need for depth in the position.

Jesus had displayed shaky form before his injury, much as Kai Havertz has for most of the campaign, which have only furthered suggestions that the Gunners’ frontline needs bolstering. Ollie Watkins had been a person of interest to Arsenal earlier in the window, but it is hard to see a deal being completed for the striker.

‘Never say never’ for Watkins

The deal now looks even harder for Arsenal

It was reported earlier in the window that Arsenal had seen an opening bid for Watkins immediately rejected by Aston Villa, but were interested in lodging another offer for the England international.

Sheth, meanwhile, has suggested that the move is looking increasingly unlikely, particularly after a key departure from the Villa camp. Sheth stated:

“There are other names and options that Arsenal have looked at during the window. We saw the Ollie Watkins situation appear to come and go. Is that one still live? Again, never say never, but the information we have at the moment is that this is probably one that Arsenal will not be pursuing. Remember, Villa have already sold Jhon Duran. I don’t know whether they’d want to sell two strikers.”

The sale of Duran will have only furthered Villa’s desire to keep Watkins, making it clear to the striker that he is the preferred option to Unai Emery. Given Villa’s own ambitions this season, a Watkins departure so late in the window would be nonsensical. As such, despite Arsenal’s interest, they will seemingly be forced to look elsewhere.

