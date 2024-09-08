Key Takeaways Joe Burrow's health is key to the Cincinnati Bengals' success and Super Bowl aspirations this season.

The Baltimore Ravens, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, also have the potential to challenge the Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers have the talent and motivation on both sides of the ball to finally win the Super Bowl.

The first NFL Sunday in 245 days has begun, and ahead of its launch, Sky Sports presenters Neil Reynolds, Hannah Wilkes, and Olivia Harlan-Dekker, as well as expert analysts Phoebe Schecter and Jason Bell, spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT at the Sky Sports Show House, powered by Sky Broadband, about their top picks to stop the Kansas City Chiefs from achieving a historic three-peat.

Joe Shiesty Back to Full Health

Bengals are 6-8 without Burrow since he was drafted in 2020

Since Joe Burrow entered the fray as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have gone from being one of the league’s worst teams in history—they had not recorded a playoff win since 1990 prior to Burrow's arrival—to Super Bowl contenders, but only as long as he is healthy and on the field.

Using his rookie season as an anomaly, where he suffered a torn ACL and MCL among other damage to his left knee, the LSU alum returned to lead the Bengals to Super Bowl 56, before leading Cincinnati back to the Conference Championship the following season with a 12-4 record—their best since 2015—but they would go on to lose to the Chiefs 23-20.

Joe Burrow - Career Stats Category GP Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2020 10 2,688 13 5 2021 16 4,611 34 14 2022 16 4,475 35 12 2023 10 2,309 15 6

Injuries plagued Burrow and the Bengals once again last season, where he would finish throwing for just 2,309 yards with a 66.8 completion percentage, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, as they failed to reach the playoffs.

But, with Burrow now sporting a clean bill of health and a plethora of roster additions including that of tight end Mike Gesicki , running back Zack Moss , and safeties Vonn Bell and Geno Stone , the Bengals are on the radar as Super Bowl favorites once again. They are backed to go the distance by former Buffalo Bills coach-turned-pundit, Phoebe Schecter:

The Bengals are my favorites. I think that if Joe Burrow can stay healthy this year, he can absolutely bring them all the way to the Super Bowl and win it. You know, you've got Ja’Marr Chase, you've got Tee Higgins, you've got an incredibly strong defense that kept them in the games last year when they didn't have Joe Burrow. So I feel like I'm a believer.

Former NFL defensive back Jason Bell has also put his trust in Burrow, believing that he is the right leader for the team, while he thinks the team as a whole is going to be one of the most exciting during the regular season:

I love Joe Burrow. I love who he is as a leader. I love the team. They're exciting. They're dynamic. It'd be fun to watch.

Lamar Jackson Finally Has Weapons

2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Derrick Henry, joins Baltimore’s backfield

Fresh off the back of their disappointment in the 2023 AFC Championship Game where they came up short against the Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens were provided the opportunity for vengeance. Despite Baltimore’s newest star member of the backfield, Derrick Henry , appearing to set the tone early with the NFL’s season-opening touchdown, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again had Lamar Jackson ’s number.

Though, the game didn’t come without its controversy, with the Ravens’ offensive line drawing flags four times for illegal formations in just the first half, and five overall. Then, there was the last second touchdown overturned after video replays showed that tight end Isaiah Likely ’s big toe—who had a breakout game with 111 yards and a touchdown off of nine receptions, and outplayed TE1 Mark Andrews —landed just out of bounds.

Likely vs. Mark Andrews - Week 1 vs. KC Category Isaiah Likely Mark Andrews Targets 12 1 Receptions 9 2 Receiving Yards 111 13 Touchdowns 1 0

Nonetheless, with both first-game jitters and arguably their hardest match-up now out of the way, the Ravens have their sights set on wins, and they are one of the hottest tickets for the Super Bowl. Sky Sports NFL pundits Olivia Harlan-Dekker and Hannah Wikes named them their pick to finally get over the hump when it really counts in the postseason.

While they have had to contend with some changes in the offensive line, Wilkes believes that with the one-two punch of Jackson and Henry, it doesn’t matter:

The only thing that makes me nervous about Baltimore is that they have so many pieces in the offensive line that have had to change, but when you’ve got Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, so it doesn’t actually matter who’s blocking because you’ve got problems.

Harlan-Dekker believes Henry can get "geared up like a show pony" and has also been impressed by Jackson’s offseason workout regime. However, she is cautious, yet still optimistic, that they can find ways to win those win-or-go-home outings:

Lamar Jackson has really trimmed up. His body looks amazing. Now, he's strong slight. They added Derrick Henry, who John Harbaugh told me is as fast and impressive as ever. Like people say, does he still have it left in the tank? Yes, he does. He can run 21 miles per hour in a five yard span, and get geared up like a show pony in that span. So it's really impressive to watch. They can get over the hump if Lamar Jackson can turn off that thing in his head that he can't win in the postseason, which John Harbaugh also told me, he doesn't buy into any of that. He doesn't read clippings. He doesn't want a mental coach. He doesn't want a sports psychologist. He doesn't want any of that. He doesn't believe any of that. So they just have to find ways to win when it matters.

49ers To Finally Get Over the Line?

San Francisco has made the conference championship in four of the last five seasons

Lead presenter of Sky Sports’ NFL coverage, Neil Reynolds, touts the San Francisco 49ers to finally get over a hump of their own, and etch their name in Super Bowl history, having last lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy back in 1994. They have, however, reached the Super Bowl three times since then, in 2012, 2019, and 2023, respectively.

My pick is the San Francisco 49ers. They lost to the Chiefs last year, but I think they're the best team in the NFL. They just haven't been able to climb to the top of the mountain. They're going to be hugely motivated, so I think they get it done. I actually don't think they'll be playing the Chiefs. I think that the AFC is really just that competitive.

Spearheaded by the 2022 NFL Draft’s ‘Mr Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy , and last season’s Offensive Player of the Year winner, Christian McCaffrey , the 49ers boast a wealth of offensive weapons, further boosted by the return of Brandon Aiyuk after an offseason-long saga was brought to an end with him inking a four-year, $120 million contract to remain with the team.

Christian McCaffrey - 2023 Season Games Played 23 Rushing Attempts 272 Rushing Yards 1459 Rushing Touchdowns 14 Receptions 67 Receiving Yards 564 Receiving Touchdowns 7

With a defense that also ranked third in points allowed last year with 298, and eighth overall in yards allowed, the 49ers have cemented their place as one of the NFL’s premier defenses, and look poised for yet another deep postseason run.

Whether it will be enough to potentially overcome the Chiefs, should they be the AFC representative in Super Bowl 59, though, still remains to be seen.

