Jamie Redknapp couldn't hide his disappointment at Tottenham Hotspur's decision-making in defence, despite drawing 2-2 against Bournemouth in a comeback game for Ange Postecoglou's men - with the former Spurs midfielder stating that the club's insistence on passing out from the back 'drives him insane'.

Pedro Porro's slack ball - despite being high up the pitch - saw Milos Kerkez fly down the wing, crossing for Marcus Tavernier to lash home the opener. Although Spurs turned the game around via Pape Matar Sarr's cross-shot evading Kepa, who later fouled Son Heung-min to equalise from the penalty spot, it was a result that saw Redknapp 'driven insane' from their insistence on passing out and aiming to beat the Bournemouth press.

Redknapp Names Tottenham Hotspur Trait that 'Drives Him Insane'

The pundit was not happy at half time on Sunday

Cristian Romero didn't have the best game after returning from injury, meaning that Yves Bissouma was relied upon to beat the press - and that saw Redknapp irate at half-time, berating Postecoglou's side for playing his style of football against a Premier League club well-known for their pressing.

Tottenham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 9 =15th Shots conceded per game 11.4 7th Average possession (%) 56.6 6th Shots taken per game 13.1 12th xG 40.24 14th

When analysing a pass that Romero played into Bissouma before being robbed of possession, he said on Sky Sports [via TBR Football] :

“Listen, it drives me insane. Coaches do this – why does he want the ball there Bissouma? He’s getting man-marked. “First 10 minutes of the game, play the ball into [Dominic] Solanke up front – I watched Liverpool this week, I know they were incredibly lucky, they’ve got the best ball-playing centre-back in Virgil van Dijk – they never played out for the first 20 minutes against PSG. “There’s no point because they’re going to press us, so if Liverpool aren’t going to do that, why are Tottenham trying to play out against one of the best teams at stopping you? “I might sound to some like a dinosaur but you are asking for trouble and that’s what Bournemouth do so well.”

The result put Tottenham 13th in the table, though they are still eight points off the top half - and if they exit the Europa League on Thursday by failing to beat AZ Alkmaar, it will mark yet another trophyless season for the north London club, having not won a major accolade since 2008.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham could post their worst season since 2003-04, where they finished 14th with 45 points.

Redknapp's calls for some pragmatism could benefit Tottenham in the long-run - though Postecoglou is unlikely to change his ways, having done so at Celtic and in Japan.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-03-25.

