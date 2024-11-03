Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson was absolutely furious with West Ham star Jean-Clair Todibo after his role in Nottingham Forest's third goal during the 3-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers found themselves a goal and a man down at the break after Chris Wood opened the scoring before Edson Alvarez was sent off for a second yellow card, before Callum Hudson-Odoi doubled the lead after the break.

Former Fulham defender Ola Aina put the final nail in the coffin late on with a powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area into the top corner but while reacting to the goal while live on Soccer Saturday, Dawson was furious with Todibo's role in the strike.

Dawson Slams 'Disgusting' Defending

Lopetegui's side have conceded 19 in 10 games

With Aina charging towards goal down the right wing, the ball broke to Todibo who tried to flick it over Aina's head instead of clearing his lines. It backfired, hitting Aina's chest, before he ran past the French defender and smashed a left-footed strike into the top corner past Lukasz Fabianski.

Dawson praised the finish, but didn't hold back when explaining the situation live on Sky Sports.

“It’s Ola Aina, what a strike this is. Again, terrible defending from West Ham. Disgusting. I don’t know how he’s scored from here. Todibo tries to dink it over him and it comes to his chest. 3-0, now they’re up to fourth. Incredible.”

Nottingham Forest v West Ham Statistics Nottingham Forest Statistics West Ham 54% Possession 46% 19 Shots 4 6 Shots on target 2 444 Passes 392 84% Pass accuracy 78% 10 Corners 6 7 Fouls 9

Following the defeat, West Ham now sit in 14th place in the Premier League after ten games, with just three wins all season. They have conceded 19 goals in their ten games so far, as Julen Lopetegui continues to struggle to find his best team and implement his style of play on a squad that spent five years under David Moyes.

The Spaniard is under growing pressure to find results after spending nearly £200m in the summer to shape the squad in his image, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville being brought in.

However, the Dutch winger has so far struggled to break into the side even in the absence of Mohammed Kudus and with Lucas Paqueta failing to perform to his usual standards.

